Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 25.9% – Here’s What Happened

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) was down 25.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 371,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 91,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

