Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28, Zacks reports. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%.
Nucor Stock Performance
NUE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,082. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.60.
Nucor Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor
Insider Activity at Nucor
In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $1,860,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,109,918.96. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $798,825.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- Trading Halts Explained
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.