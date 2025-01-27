Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 24,372,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 52,647,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Up 7.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £565,323.90, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

