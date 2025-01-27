NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 24.4% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 24.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.14. 12,088,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 10,684,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.47.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Insurance CO increased its position in NuScale Power by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 460,487 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 319.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 113,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 86,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 111,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NuScale Power by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 100,995 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.