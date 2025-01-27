OLIO Financial Planning Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 155,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 191,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.92 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.