Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $52,200.00 billion for the quarter.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

In other news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $151,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,877 shares in the company, valued at $789,568.14. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

