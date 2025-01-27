Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($13.71) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.71), with a volume of 10587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,120 ($13.96).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £154 million, a PE ratio of 611.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,295.93.

Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX 108 ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oryx International Growth Fund had a net margin of 87.02% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Oryx International Growth Fund

In other Oryx International Growth Fund news, insider Christopher Mills purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,162 ($14.48) per share, for a total transaction of £58,100 ($72,407.78). 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

