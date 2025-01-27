Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39), Zacks reports.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 21.26%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

