Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,376,963 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 873,747 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $442,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $171.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.26 and its 200-day moving average is $157.77. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $192.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,198,700.75. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.96.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

