Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632,502 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $238,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ADT by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in ADT by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 572,561 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 217,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ADT by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

ADT Stock Up 1.0 %

ADT stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.