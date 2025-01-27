Packaging Co. of America (PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $2,130,179.21 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $240.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.31. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.