Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after buying an additional 6,641,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 943.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,348 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.61.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,322.50. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,181,807 shares of company stock worth $1,288,448,522. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $78.98 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 394.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.