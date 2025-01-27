Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.