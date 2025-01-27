Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,941,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,357,000 after purchasing an additional 820,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.01 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.