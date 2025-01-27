Parkside Investments LLC Has $7.59 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,337.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 122,691 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 811,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,460,000 after purchasing an additional 53,191 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

