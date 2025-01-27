Parkside Investments LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,099,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after acquiring an additional 93,724 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13,637.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

