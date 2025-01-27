Parkside Investments LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,613 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 188,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 20,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,454,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMDE opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

