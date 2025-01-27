Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $16.03 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 183.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,382,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after buying an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 427,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $531.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $580.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $535.54 and a 200-day moving average of $544.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.38.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

