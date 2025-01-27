Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after acquiring an additional 975,220 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $116.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.