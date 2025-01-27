Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.37 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,335 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $379.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $250.77 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.64.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

