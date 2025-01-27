Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 508.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,746 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.05 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.