Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 293,274 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 209.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,274 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 679,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.