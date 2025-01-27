Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $58.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

