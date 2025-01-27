Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $994,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $44.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

