PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 152.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average of $165.34.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

