PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $149.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

