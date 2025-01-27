Petix & Botte Co Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $640.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $629.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

