Petix & Botte Co Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Petix & Botte Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $200.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.19 and a one year high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

