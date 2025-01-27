Petix & Botte Co Sells 65 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,644,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,966,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $529.63 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

