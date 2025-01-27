Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 234,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $164.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $152.06 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21,657,595.49 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

