Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PBR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 67.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.5338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.