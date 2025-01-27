Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PBR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.5 %
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.91.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.5338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 57.81%.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.