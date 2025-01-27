Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). Approximately 686,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,663,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.11 ($0.01).

Physiomics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Sargent purchased 459,090 shares of Physiomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,590.90 ($5,721.46). 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

