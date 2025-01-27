Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after buying an additional 545,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $171.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.97. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $180.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

