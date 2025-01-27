Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

