Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$47.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POW shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$43.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$35.83 and a 12 month high of C$47.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.13. The company has a current ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.32). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of C$5.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

