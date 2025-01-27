PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $50,183.10 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $50,183.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,903.36. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $90.79 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PriceSmart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

