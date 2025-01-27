Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 30,665 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,665 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China A ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 129,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51,702 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,202,000.

Shares of BATS:CNYA opened at $27.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

