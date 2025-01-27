Prism Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Prism Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,148,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644,193 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after acquiring an additional 591,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

