Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 767,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,612,395,000 after purchasing an additional 194,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,743,000 after acquiring an additional 441,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,693 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $118.90 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

