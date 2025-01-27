Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock’s current price.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.27.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.54. 158,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $142.26 and a 52-week high of $257.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.00 and its 200-day moving average is $200.48.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $94,831,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,631 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,520.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 116,910 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $19,320,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 377,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

