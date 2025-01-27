Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.84.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

