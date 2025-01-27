Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.61.
Several research firms have commented on RC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on RC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ready Capital Stock Performance
NYSE RC opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.
Ready Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ready Capital
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.