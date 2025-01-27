Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,266 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Realty Income by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,502,000 after buying an additional 1,107,493 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

