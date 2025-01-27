Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 7.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $939.68 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $675.96 and a one year high of $1,008.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $951.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $903.84. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.