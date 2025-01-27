Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 67,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $251.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.38 and its 200 day moving average is $238.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

