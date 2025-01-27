Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJH opened at $65.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

