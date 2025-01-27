Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.70 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,601. The trade was a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

