Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSM opened at $221.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

