Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 597.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 437,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $124.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $613,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,121.35. This represents a 13.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

