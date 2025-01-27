Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

